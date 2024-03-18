Assistant Commissioners Conduct Operations Against Price Surge, Begging Menace
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM
The Assistant Commissioner (City) Farhan Ahmed on Monday conducted an operation against the surge in prices at the Sector G-6 Sasta Bazaar following the directives of the deputy commissioner Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (City) Farhan Ahmed on Monday conducted an operation against the surge in prices at the Sector G-6 Sasta Bazaar following the directives of the deputy commissioner Islamabad.
As per the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Territory Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, he visited the Sector G-6 Sasta Bazaar to enforce the price list and other regulations.
Six individuals were apprehended by the assistant commissioner for failing to disclose the price list and were subsequently handed over to the police station. Others were fined and issued warnings on the occasion.
Likewise, the Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Kamran Saghir launched an operation against price hikes and professional beggars across various areas.
He inspected Imtiaz Mall, Gulberg Green, and adjacent areas to enforce price controls. He imposed fines and issued warnings for violations of government-fixed rates.
Moreover, the assistant commissioner apprehended seven beggars from the precinct of Police Station Sihala and the Humak area.
He also arrested professional beggars and sent them to the police station, while minors were handed over to the Edhi Center.
It is important to note that operations against professional beggars, price hikes, and other infractions are conducted on a daily basis.
\395
Recent Stories
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed
Pakistan Embassy Beijing holds National Day Reception
Stock markets rise before key rate decisions
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahawalnagar launches Ramadan crackdown on hoarders, profiteers6 minutes ago
-
50 shopkeepers held for overcharging6 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: 3 accused remanded in police custody3 minutes ago
-
06 illegal fuel agencies sealed3 minutes ago
-
Slash spending-ramp up income way forward to boost economy: Qaiser Sheikh3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks plantation targets from all depts3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari for enhanced trade, investment ties with US3 minutes ago
-
Rs 137,000 fine imposed on profiteers3 minutes ago
-
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur condemns terrorist attack on Mir Ali check post3 minutes ago
-
FWMC making efforts to make city zero-waste: CEO3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan conducts anti-terror operations in border regions inside Afghanistan17 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held on violation of price control in Chaman12 minutes ago