Assistant Commissioners Conduct Operations Against Price Surge, Begging Menace

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 07:57 PM

The Assistant Commissioner (City) Farhan Ahmed on Monday conducted an operation against the surge in prices at the Sector G-6 Sasta Bazaar following the directives of the deputy commissioner Islamabad

As per the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Territory Dr. Abdullah Tabassum, he visited the Sector G-6 Sasta Bazaar to enforce the price list and other regulations.

Six individuals were apprehended by the assistant commissioner for failing to disclose the price list and were subsequently handed over to the police station. Others were fined and issued warnings on the occasion.

Likewise, the Assistant Commissioner (Rural) Kamran Saghir launched an operation against price hikes and professional beggars across various areas.

He inspected Imtiaz Mall, Gulberg Green, and adjacent areas to enforce price controls. He imposed fines and issued warnings for violations of government-fixed rates.

Moreover, the assistant commissioner apprehended seven beggars from the precinct of Police Station Sihala and the Humak area.

He also arrested professional beggars and sent them to the police station, while minors were handed over to the Edhi Center.

It is important to note that operations against professional beggars, price hikes, and other infractions are conducted on a daily basis.

