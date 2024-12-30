At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

(@Abdulla99267510)

Motorways Spokesperson Syed Imran Shah says accident took place near on Motorway M-4

FATEH JANG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) At least 10 people died after a passenger bus met an accident on Motorway M-4 near Fateh Jang on Monday.

Motorways police Spokesperson Syed Imran Shah said that the accident took place near Fateh Jang on Motorway M-14 which caused the deaths and seven injuries.

He said the bus was traveling from Bahawalpur to Islamabad when it crashed due to the driver's negligence. The Motorway police said that the bodies of the deceased and the injured individuals were transferred to the THQ Hospital in Fateh Jang while the police started investigation into the incident.

Earlier, the motorways were closed at the several sections due to dense fog in Punjab.

Motorway Police Spokesperson Syed Imran Shah said that the heavy fog in different parts of Punjab disrupted traffic flow on major motorways and national highways which led to Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and other cities.

The Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2), Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M3), the motorway from Pindi Bhattian to Multan (M4), and the motorway from Multan to Rohri (M5) have been closed due to the severity of the fog.

The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has also been closed due to the fog.

On the national highways, the traffic faced difficulties due to severe fog at locations including Thokar, Mohlanwal, Mangamandi, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Mian Channu, Chichawatni, Khanewal and Multan.

Additionally, the intensity of the fog has increased in Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Ahmadpur East, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sadiqabad.

The spokesperson of the Motorway Police stated that motorways are closed during foggy conditions to ensure the safety of the public.

He advised citizens to prefer traveling during daylight hours, as the fog reduces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which are the best times for travel.

The drivers were also advised to use front and rear fog lights during foggy conditions, avoid speeding, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

The spokesperson said that the citizens should avoid from unnecessary travel, and for any emergency situation, the public could contact helpline 130 for information and assistance.