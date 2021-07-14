UrduPoint.com
At Least 10 People Killed, 39 Injured In Bus Explosion In Northwestern Pakistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

At Least 10 People Killed, 39 Injured in Bus Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) A passenger bus exploded in Pakistan's province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming the lives of 10 people and injuring 39 others, media reported on Wednesday, citing local officials.

The incident took place in the Upper Kohistan district early on Wednesday when the bus was on its way to the city of Dassu, the Daily Pakistan newspaper reported, citing Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Muhammad Arif.

The official was cited as saying that four foreigners, two Frontier Corps personnel and the bus driver were among those killed.

Security teams, as well as a bomb disposal squad, have been sent to the site, the newspaper said, adding that a probe into the blast is underway.

