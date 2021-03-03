UrduPoint.com
ATC Adjourns Sessions Courts Hearing Till March 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Wednesday heard the case regarding attack on sessions courts of the Federal capital.

Police produced the arrested lawyers Mohammad Arif, Najam Abbas and Mohammad Omer before the court under tight security.

The court extended one day judicial remand of the accused lawyers and adjourned the hearing till March 4.

