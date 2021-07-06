UrduPoint.com
ATC Awards Life Time Imprisonment To Militant

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:43 PM

ATC awards life time imprisonment to militant

Anti Terrorism Court of D.I Khan Tuesday awarded life time imprisonment to a militant of notorious Iqbal Khakyara gang, a sprinter group of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Janghvi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Anti Terrorism Court of D.I Khan Tuesday awarded life time imprisonment to a militant of notorious Iqbal Khakyara gang, a sprinter group of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Janghvi.

The sentence was awarded after the accused Mohammad Javed proved guilty of attacks on police force and extortion.

The Anti-Terrorism Court also awarded eight years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 penalty in a case of extortion and additional 30 years rigorous imprisonment on charges of attacks on the police force.

The militant was arrested by University police DI Khan in injured condition during an encounter with a police team. He was wanted to police in multiple cases of terrorism and extortion.

More Stories From Pakistan

