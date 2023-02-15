UrduPoint.com

ATC Dismisses Interim Bail Of Imran Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 08:07 PM

ATC dismisses interim bail of Imran Khan

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan due to his continuous disappearance in a case pertaining to violation of Section 144 on account of staging a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan against its decision in the Toshakhana case

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the case. Advocates Dr Babar Awan and Ali Bokhari appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI's chief.

During the course of proceedings, Imran Khan's lawyers submitted an application seeking a one-time exemption from appearance for his client on medical grounds. The court, however, rejected the request and then took a break for some time.

Later, Dr Babar Awan stepped up to the rostrum and read out the contents of the first information report registered under Section-144 and said the court had already accepted the bail of other accused in the case. He also prayed to the court to exclude the sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the FIR.

The court observed that it was hearing the bail petition, and there were clear instructions of the high court that the trial court could not decide the issue relating to the ATA clauses until the case challan was submitted.

Dr. Baber Awan said the additional sessions judge had granted interim bail to Imran Khan till February 27. His client had tried to attend the proceedings, but he could not travel for the purpose, he added.

He prayed the court to grant a last chance to his client and issue his summon notice, and they were even ready to submit surety bonds.

The court said if it gave relief to one accused for a bullet injury then it would have to give relief to others as well. If the petitioner did not take back his bail case then it would pass an order. The accused could even get protective bail from the Lahore High Court.

The court subsequently rejected the bail petition of Imran Khan.

