ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar In May-9 Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in Shadman Police Station torching case till March 16
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in Shadman Police Station torching case till March 16.
ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal conducted proceedings on the bail petition, wherein the former minister did not appear on expiry of his interim bail.
However, a counsel on his behalf submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.
At this, the the court allowed the application and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till March 16. The court also sought arguments from parties, on the next date of hearing.
The police had registered a case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act against Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 riots.
Recent Stories
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable commu ..
PUC urges global Islamic scholars to condemn Israeli brutality in 'Friday Sermon ..
AJK PM inaugurates Shah Sultan Bridge
ISSI hosts “Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024"
IESCO finalizes road map towards provision of uninterrupted power supply in Rama ..
Court terminates order for declaring Gandapur as absconder
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowering women a key factor in building climate resilience of vulnerable communities6 minutes ago
-
PUC urges global Islamic scholars to condemn Israeli brutality in 'Friday Sermons'6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM inaugurates Shah Sultan Bridge3 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts “Next-Generation International Security Experts Conference 2024"6 minutes ago
-
IESCO finalizes road map towards provision of uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Court terminates order for declaring Gandapur as absconder3 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto1 hour ago
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU1 hour ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help1 hour ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct1 hour ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh2 hours ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes2 hours ago