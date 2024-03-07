ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar in Shadman Police Station torching case till March 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar in Shadman Police Station torching case till March 16.

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal conducted proceedings on the bail petition, wherein the former minister did not appear on expiry of his interim bail.

However, a counsel on his behalf submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

At this, the the court allowed the application and extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till March 16. The court also sought arguments from parties, on the next date of hearing.

The police had registered a case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act against Asad Umar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers on charges of torching Shadman Police Station during May-9 riots.