Atmospheric Condition May Trigger GLOF Or Flash Floods In GB, Chitral: PMD Warns
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the authorities concerned to remain vigilant in wake of chances of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) event or flash floods in the vulnerable snow covered and glaciated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the authorities concerned to remain vigilant in wake of chances of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) event or flash floods in the vulnerable snow covered and glaciated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral.
The day temperatures in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain 4-6 degree celsius higher than normal from May 21-27 with chances of gusty winds/thunderstorm at isolated places.
This atmospheric condition potentially increases the likelihood of triggering a Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) event or flash floods in the vulnerable snow covered and glaciated areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Chitral.
The district administration, relevant local organizations and communities are advised to remain vigilant and observe precautionary measures to avoid untoward situations.
