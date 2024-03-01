PML-N leader Atta Tarar on Friday condemned Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) for having double standards in accepting election results

Speaking to a private news channel, he condemned PTI's political gimmicks and emphasized that such double standards have no place in politics.

He said, “accepting victories but resorting to blame games in provinces where they face rejection was illogical.”.

Tarar stressed the need for stability and continuity in democracy to overcome the uncertainties facing the country and to ensure economic stability.

He urged for an end to accusations and blame games and called for moving forward together.

PML-N was in talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-F), and every possible step would be taken to address the concern of Maulana. He answered a question regarding dialogue with JUI-F.

As we reached a successful resolution of issues with MQM, I am optimistic to reach a breakthrough with Maulana's party very soon, he determined.