Open Menu

Atta Tarar Condemns PTI's Political Gimmicks, Calls For Consistency In Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Atta Tarar condemns PTI's political gimmicks, calls for consistency in democracy

PML-N leader Atta Tarar on Friday condemned Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) for having double standards in accepting election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) PML-N leader Atta Tarar on Friday condemned Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf (PTI) for having double standards in accepting election results.

 

Speaking to a private news channel, he condemned PTI's political gimmicks and emphasized that such double standards have no place in politics.

 

He said, “accepting victories but resorting to blame games in provinces where they face rejection was illogical.”.

 

Tarar stressed the need for stability and continuity in democracy to overcome the uncertainties facing the country and to ensure economic stability.

 

He urged for an end to accusations and blame games and called for moving forward together.

 

PML-N was in talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-F), and every possible step would be taken to address the concern of Maulana. He answered a question regarding dialogue with JUI-F.

 

As we reached a successful resolution of issues with MQM, I am optimistic to reach a breakthrough with Maulana's party very soon, he determined.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Resolution MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy

Recent Stories

NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distrib ..

NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution

3 minutes ago
 Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

35 seconds ago
 Eurozone inflation dips further in February

Eurozone inflation dips further in February

3 minutes ago
 IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

36 seconds ago
 17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city ..

17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city of Szczecin

38 seconds ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

40 seconds ago
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordanc ..

Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance to constitution

4 minutes ago
 Four soldiers dead, 9 hurt in explosives attack on ..

Four soldiers dead, 9 hurt in explosives attack on military patrol: president

4 minutes ago
 Tenth child reportedly ‘starves to death’ in ..

Tenth child reportedly ‘starves to death’ in Gaza as famine fears grow

4 minutes ago
 Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation i ..

Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation in Gwadar

4 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heav ..

Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heavy rain

13 minutes ago
 ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

ATC remands Imran Riaz in police custody

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan