Atta Tarar, DG ISPR To Convene National Security Briefing For All Political Parties On Sunday

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold an important background briefing on the national security for representatives of all political parties on Sunday (tomorrow).

The session will primarily focus on the prevailing national security landscape, particularly concerning relations between Pakistan and India, and its broader implications, said a news statement.

The participants will be informed about the preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces during the briefing. Information regarding ongoing diplomatic initiatives and the official stance on the situation will also be shared.

The statement said that the briefing, in the current situation, is a prime example of national unity and consensus among all the parties.

