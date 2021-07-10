Attempted murder : Court grants bail to Hassan Niazi

A sessions court on Saturday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Advocate Hassan Niazi till July 19 in a case of attempted murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Saturday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Advocate Hassan Niazi till July 19 in a case of attempted murder.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition of Hassan Niazi.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that police had registered a case against him on baseless allegations. He submitted that he wanted to join the investigations but feared arrest. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail in the matter.

At this, the court granted pre-arrest interim bail to Hassan Niazi .

Shahzadi Nargis, a widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, had lodged a criminal case with Islampura Police Station against Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons