Aurat Foundation conducts workshop on role of parliamentarians

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Aurat Foundation Pakistan conducted a workshop on the role of parliamentarians in ensuring gender equality through implementation of SDG 5 in Gilgit.

The event was attended by Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The event was held through JAZBA programme 'Democracy and Empowered Women' of Aurat Foundation and South Asia Partnership Pakistan.

The participants discussed the role of the assembly members in ensuring gender equality according to the determined targets and indicators as set by SDG 5. The role of public representatives and leaders was discussed to eradicate all forms of gender inequality.