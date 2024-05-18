Open Menu

One Died, 7 Injured As Van Overturns On Balakot Shogran Road

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

One died, 7 injured as van overturns on Balakot Shogran road

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least one female student on Saturday lost her life and seven others including three professors of Postgraduate College Haripur sustained injured when their van overturned on Balakot Shogran road.

According to the details, a vehicle carrying students from Postgraduate College Haripur met with an accident on Balakot Shogran Road resulting in lost of life of a female student on the spot while seven others including three professors of the College sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to the injured and transferred them to Kaiwai Hospital for further treatment. The dead female student was identified as Haleema Bibi while the injured were including Professor Sajid, Abdul Basir, Muqaddas Bibi, Maryam Bibi, Shazina Bibi and the driver, Muhammad Rashid.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Student Driver Road Vehicle Rashid Van Haripur Balakot Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

1 hour ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

1 hour ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

1 hour ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

1 hour ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

2 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

3 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

3 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

5 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

6 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan