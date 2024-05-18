One Died, 7 Injured As Van Overturns On Balakot Shogran Road
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) At least one female student on Saturday lost her life and seven others including three professors of Postgraduate College Haripur sustained injured when their van overturned on Balakot Shogran road.
According to the details, a vehicle carrying students from Postgraduate College Haripur met with an accident on Balakot Shogran Road resulting in lost of life of a female student on the spot while seven others including three professors of the College sustained injuries.
The Rescue 1122 team provided first aid to the injured and transferred them to Kaiwai Hospital for further treatment. The dead female student was identified as Haleema Bibi while the injured were including Professor Sajid, Abdul Basir, Muqaddas Bibi, Maryam Bibi, Shazina Bibi and the driver, Muhammad Rashid.
