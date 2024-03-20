Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Pays Rich Tributes To Syed Ali Ahmed On His 34th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Ahmed on his 34th death anniversary

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK president Colonel (retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah on his 34th death anniversary being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with full solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK president Colonel (retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah on his 34th death anniversary being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with full solemnity and reverence.

In his message on Wednesday, the Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the deceased leader's unprecedented role in Kashmir's freedom movement and Kashmir's accession to the Pakistan movement, said that Colonel (retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah was among the trusted associates of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.

The PM further expressed that Col. Shah trained a number of Kashmiri freedom fighters who played an important role in freeing the areas of Mirpur, Dadyal, and Bhimbar from Dogra rule. He said that the former president, Colonel (Rtd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah, was fearless, sincere, courageous, and a leader with great leadership skills.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Bhimbar Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures ..

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..

2 minutes ago
 Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to inc ..

Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..

1 minute ago
 Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with ..

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies ..

Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing ..

Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad

2 minutes ago
 Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

2 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds secur ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under ..

Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trad ..

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations

8 minutes ago
 S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's acc ..

S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank

12 minutes ago
 'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open c ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan