Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays rich tributes to Syed Ali Ahmed on his 34th death anniversary

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid eulogizing tributes to former AJK president Colonel (retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah on his 34th death anniversary being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday with full solemnity and reverence.

In his message on Wednesday, the Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the deceased leader's unprecedented role in Kashmir's freedom movement and Kashmir's accession to the Pakistan movement, said that Colonel (retd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah was among the trusted associates of Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.

The PM further expressed that Col. Shah trained a number of Kashmiri freedom fighters who played an important role in freeing the areas of Mirpur, Dadyal, and Bhimbar from Dogra rule. He said that the former president, Colonel (Rtd) Syed Ali Ahmad Shah, was fearless, sincere, courageous, and a leader with great leadership skills.

