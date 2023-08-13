'Azadi Festival' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi organized a two-day 'Azadi festival' on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at Jaun Elia Lawn.

The first day of the Azadi Festival started with Aalmi Mushaira in which poets from all over the world, including Pakistan, recited poetry, a communique said on Sunday.

Mushaira was presided over by the well-known poet Anwar Shaoor, while the duties of the moderator wereperformed by Ambreen Haseeb Ambar.