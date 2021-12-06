UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakaria University Holds Seminar On Soil Protection From Salinity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:33 PM

Bahauddin Zakaria University holds seminar on soil protection from salinity

Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) Soil Sciences Department conducted a walk to raise awareness on land conservation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) Soil Sciences Department conducted a walk to raise awareness on land conservation.

Led by Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Hakmut Ali, Chairman Department of Soil Sciences Dr. Muhammad Abid, Dr. Zafar Alhi, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Dr.

Jam Niaz Ahmed participated,said a news release issued here on Monday.

Later, a seminar was also arranged wherein experts gave various suggestions to protect the soil from salinity and stressed that the soil should not be left vacant adding that the organic matter of the soil should be increased and the crops should be properly manipulated.

The experts also discussed planting of new saplings and improving soil drainage.

