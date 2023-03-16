UrduPoint.com

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Declares ASA, ADA Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Thursday announced the results of the Associate Degree of Science (ASA) and Associate Degree of Arts ( ADS) Annual System Supply Exams 2021 and Annual Exam 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) on Thursday announced the results of the Associate Degree of Science (ASA) and Associate Degree of Arts ( ADS) Annual System Supply Exams 2021 and Annual Exam 2022. A total of 30,830 candidates appeared in the examination, out of whom 12,445 candidates got through registering a pass percentage was 40.37 pc.� A ceremony was held in the seminar hall of the Department of Political Science wherein� Pro VC. Dr. Muhammad Ali was the chief guest while Controller of Examinations Dr. Muhammad Amanullah, Registrar Muhammad Zubair Ahmad Khan, Deans Dr. Muhammad Uzair, Dr. Abdul Rahim, Additional Controller of Examinations Muhammad Iqbal, Deputy Controller Rana Jang Sher and others were present along with parents and position holders.

BZU Controller Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Amanullah, announced the results�of the ADA� and ADS examinations.� He announced the position holders in ADA and ADS examinations and said that Aqsa Naz� Government College Burewala got 706 marks out of 800 and grabbed first position while� Rabia Jameel ,�Sir Syed College Chichawatani, got 699 marks and stood�second.� He informed that�Umm Habiba Kanwal of Government Kora Khan Degree Girls College Jatoi got 695 marks and secured third position.� Sidra Sahar Government Girls College Kot Addu got 690 marks and bagged fourth position whereas Tathir Zahra Government Girls College Daira Deen Panah got 690 marks and clinched 4th Position, he said and added that� Rabia Bibi Government Girls College Kabirwala got 5th position with 688 marks.

� Roll No. 29037 Zeb Al-Nisa Government Girls College Chungi No. 14 Multan secured the fifth position with 688 marks, the controller said.� Similarly, in ADA� Faiza Tahreem of Government Girls College Fatehpur secured the first position by getting 636 marks. while Sania of Government Girls College Kot Addu got the second position by getting 635 marks.� Hafsa Jameel Government Girls College Karamdad Qureshi Muzaffargarh got third position by getting 628 marks and� Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Private candidate got 627 marks and got fourth position while Afifa Fatima Government Girls Degree College Luddan Vihari secured the fifth position with 625 marks.�Hafsa Habib Government Girls College, Kot Addu secured the fifth position with 625 marks.�Pro VC Dr. Muhammad Ali distributed cash awards to the position holders Cash Award Rs.50,000� to the first position holder, Rs.40,000/- to the second position holder, Rs.30,000/- to the third position holder, Rs.20,000- to the fourth position holder and Rs 10,000- cash prizes were awarded to fifth position holders.

