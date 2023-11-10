Bahawalpur police arrest drug peddler

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession during a raid conducted in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of the district police conducted a raid in Head Rajkan area of Yazman tehsil of the district and arrested a drug peddler.

The police have recovered 1,500 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered an FIR against the accused. Further probe was in process.