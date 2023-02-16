Bahawalpur to face 31 Centigrade temperature

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and very cold weather for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours and said that the city would experience 31-centigrade temperatures during the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum of 13 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Dry and very cold weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.