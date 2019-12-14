UrduPoint.com
Bait-Ul-Mal Offering Scholarships To Deserving Students: Buppi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Managing Director (MD) Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday said the PBM was providing scholarships to deserving students of 82 different universities in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal Managing Director (MD) Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday said the PBM was providing scholarships to deserving students of 82 different universities in the country.

Addressing a ceremony after signing of MoU with administration of Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) here, Aon Abbas Buppi said the incumbent government striving hard to provide basic facilities to masses. He said that as per directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, 82 universities of the country had been asked to give names of 50 most deserving students of their institutes for scholarships by Pakistan Bail-Ul-Mal.

Buppi said that MoU had been signed with about 40 universities so far, adding, the ICMAP was asked to give names of 30 deserving students. He said that the administration of universities had been asked to ensure merit during selection of deserving students for scholarship. He said that funds of Bail-Ul-Mal were right of people and it should be spent on public welfare.

MD Bail-Ul-Mal said that six billion was total budget of the department out of which 1.

1 billion was spent during last one year on medical treatment of needy people. He said that most of the funds were spent on the treatment of cancer patients. He said that Bail-Ul-Mal was also running different Women Empowerment centres where 25000 females were being given skilful training beside stipend of 10,000. He said that the department was also offering easy loan to the trained women for their own business.

On the other hand, 150 primary schools were also being managed by the department where free books, uniforms, bags and honorarium was also being offered to parents of students, he added.

Earlier, talking to mediapersons, Aon Abbas Buppi said that Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal had awarded scholarships to 8500 students for higher education. He said that donation was also being collected for treatment of dumb and deaf kids of under five years of age. He dsif that donation for treatment of 200 kids had been collected and their treatment would be started soon.

