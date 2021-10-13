UrduPoint.com

Bajaur Contractors Demand Investigation Of Irregularities In Highway Division

Government contractors of Bajaur Tribal District have demanded of strict action to be taken against black sheeps who have caused colossal losses to the national exchequer through serious irregularities in the construction contracts of 11 roads under the Highway Division Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Government contractors of Bajaur Tribal District have demanded of strict action to be taken against black sheeps who have caused colossal losses to the national exchequer through serious irregularities in the construction contracts of 11 roads under the Highway Division Bajaur.

These views were expressed by Bajaur government contractor, Zahir Jan while addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

Imranullah Khan, Wazir Ali, Noor Rehman, Amanullah and other contractors from Bajur were also present on the occasion.

Zahir Jan said that the Highways Division of the Communications and Works Department had tendered for the construction of 11 roads in Bajaur on July 13 and 14 in which several construction firms applied meeting all the required requirements through two envelopes single stage online tender.

We also submitted our bids with double envelope to Executive Engineer (XEN) Highway Division Bajaur but after some time we came to know that our firms have been disqualified without giving any valid reason even though our firms have good reputation as well as excellent experience.

He said that when we came to know about the disqualification of several firms, we filed departmental appeal but anybody did not respond and even tenders were opened on October 1st without informing us.

Zahir Jan said that against the loss of crores of rupees to the national exchequer, we have also made requests to quarters concerned but to no avail.

Bajaur government contractors have appealed to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Yousafzai, Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other concerned officials to notice of the irregularity and order probe into it.

Strict action should be taken against the elements involved in this by conducting a fair and impartial investigation, they added.

