Balambat Christian couple converts to Islam

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A Christian couple here on Wednesday embraced islam at the hands of Sheikhul Quran, Maulana Inayat Ullah Islahi.

A ceremony to this effect was arranged at District Secretariat of Jumat e Islami, Ahyaul Uloom, Balambat where the couple converted to Islam. Maulana Inayat Ullah Islahi recited the "Kalima of Islam" to them.

Ameer Jumat e Islami, Dir Lower, Ezazul Mulk Afkari who was also present at the occasion, congratulated the couple on converting to Islam and prayed for their solidity.

The couple which seemed quite happy after converting to Islam said they join the ambit of Islam by their own will as they believed Islam was the true religion. They also thanked Allah for His graciousness to bring them to the realm of Islam.