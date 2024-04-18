Balochistan Cabinet To Be Sworn In Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Balochistan provincial cabinet will take oath tomorrow at 12 noon, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Balochistan provincial cabinet will take oath tomorrow at 12 noon, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Thursday .
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will take oath from the cabinet. A total of 14 ministers will be included in Balochistan provincial cabinet.
