Open Menu

Balochistan Cabinet To Be Sworn In Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow

Balochistan provincial cabinet will take oath tomorrow at 12 noon, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Balochistan provincial cabinet will take oath tomorrow at 12 noon, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said on Thursday .

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will take oath from the cabinet. A total of 14 ministers will be included in Balochistan provincial cabinet.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Balochistan From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

3 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

3 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

24 seconds ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

3 minutes ago
 Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies a ..

Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92

3 minutes ago
 SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic pla ..

SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan

27 seconds ago
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in p ..

Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting

9 minutes ago
 Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in ..

Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO ..

Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief

3 minutes ago
 Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang

3 minutes ago
 Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: ..

Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials

3 minutes ago
 Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupt ..

Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupts, causing tsunami threat

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan