Balochistan Govt Relaxes Mineral Sector Suspending Revise Rates Of Fee, Rent, Royalty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Balochistan govt relaxes mineral sector suspending revise rates of fee, rent, royalty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan government has suspended the revised rates of fee, rent and royalty relating to mineral sector for the current financial year 2019-20.

According to an official source on Monday, the government has taken the step in view of the significant low production in the sector of the province due to lockdown in the wake of coronvirous pandemic.

The government had issued a notification last month to increase the fee, rent and royalty for mineral sector but now it would remain suspended till June 30, to facilitate the sector in the pandemic days.

Pakistan

