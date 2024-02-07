Open Menu

Balochistan Govt Reviews Security Protocols For General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Caretaker information minister Baluchistan Jan Achakzai said on Wednesday that the caretaker government has reviewed the security protocols made for holding general elections 2024 in a peaceful environment

Talking to APP, he said the provincial government has revisited the security plan in wake of the incidents of violence reported in Pishin and Qila Saifullah districts. All out efforts are being made to provide security to voters and political activists during the polling, he said.

"Tomorrow, the people of Balochistan will exercise their right to vote in a peaceful atmosphere and bury the ambitions of the miscreants to sabotage the elections," he said.

About the death toll in the twin blasts, he said, at least 16 people lost their lives in Pishin district blast and 12 innocent people were martyred in the Qila Saifullah district explosion. Expressing grief over the tragic incident, he said, we are making special security measures to avoid such incidents in future. He prayed for early recovery of the injured persons of the blast incident.

