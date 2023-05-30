UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Produces Surplus Wheat In View Of Provision Of Wheat Seeds To Farmers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Balochistan produces surplus wheat in view of provision of wheat seeds to farmers

Balochistan has produced surplus wheat crops in view of the provision of wheat seeds for the cultivation of yield to around 100,000 farmers across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan has produced surplus wheat crops in view of the provision of wheat seeds for the cultivation of yield to around 100,000 farmers across the province.

The Balochistan government has provided 400,000 sacks of wheat seeds of worth Rs 2.20 billion to the farmers of the province to achieve its cultivation target, Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said on Tuesday.

He said the initiative was taken to eliminate the wheat shortage after the recent floods.

The�record wheat production was possible by the grace of Allah Almighty, quality seeds, uninterrupted supply of fertiliser and timely decisions of the government, he said.

The government had distributed around 400,000 bags of 50-kilogram wheat free of cost due to which the province has produced more wheat than the target, Asad Baloch said.

For transparency in the distribution of wheat seeds, the chief minister's inspection team was entrusted to monitor the program.

He said that all necessary facilities were also provided to wheat growers to expand their production to make the province self-sufficient.

The minister said that the policy yielded good results and the province more than doubled its wheat production compared with last year despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and floods last year.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Agriculture All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

20 minutes ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

56 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

56 minutes ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

56 minutes ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

56 minutes ago
 Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.