Ban imposed on taking bath in canals/rivers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has prohibited the people from taking bath in canals and rivers within the revenue limits of district Faisalabad.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Wednesday that there was a general practice in summer that people took bath and swim in the canals and rivers. This a dangerous practice because a number of youth lost their precious lives while taking bath and swimming in the canal and river water.

He said that now summer season had started and there was a strong apprehension that the people would take bath and swim in the canal and rivers and create disturbance in public peace and tranquility.

Therefore, the deputy commissioner Faisalabad under section 144 of CrPC has imposed ban and said that no person is allowed to take bath/swim in the canals/rivers within the revenue limits of Faisalabad district.

This order has come into force instantly and will remain in force for seven days, he said, adding that strict action would be taken without any discrimination against those people who would be found violating this ban.