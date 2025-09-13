Banquet Hosted In Honour Of President Zardari In Chengdu
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM
CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A banquet was hosted by Party Secretary of the Communist Party of China Wang Xiao Hui in the honour of President Asif Ali Zardari in Sichuan Provinceon Saturday.
The banquet was attended by First Lady Ms Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, China’s ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, senior Chinese officials and other distinguished guests.
President Zardari warmly thanked Wang Xiao Hui for the gracious hospitality and recalled that his family’s bond with China spanned four generations.
The Chinese host expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending timely support to Sichuan during the devastating earthquake of 2008.
During the dinner, the iconic Pakistani national song Dil Dil Pakistan was performed on the violin, which was warmly appreciated by the guests.
In his remarks, the President reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the all-weather friendship and close cooperation with China.
