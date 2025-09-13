Open Menu

Banquet Hosted In Honour Of President Zardari In Chengdu

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Banquet hosted in honour of President Zardari in Chengdu

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A banquet was hosted by Party Secretary of the Communist Party of China Wang Xiao Hui in the honour of President Asif Ali Zardari in Sichuan Provinceon Saturday.

The banquet was attended by First Lady Ms Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Pakistan’s ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, China’s ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, senior Chinese officials and other distinguished guests.

President Zardari warmly thanked Wang Xiao Hui for the gracious hospitality and recalled that his family’s bond with China spanned four generations.

The Chinese host expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending timely support to Sichuan during the devastating earthquake of 2008.

During the dinner, the iconic Pakistani national song Dil Dil Pakistan was performed on the violin, which was warmly appreciated by the guests.

In his remarks, the President reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the all-weather friendship and close cooperation with China.

Recent Stories

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

57 minutes ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

2 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

2 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

2 hours ago
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

3 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

3 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

3 hours ago
 'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow w ..

'We Are Inclusion' World Congress opens tomorrow with participation of 74 countr ..

3 hours ago
 AI poised to advance Arabic language on global sta ..

AI poised to advance Arabic language on global stage: ALC Chairman

3 hours ago
 Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football tea ..

Deputy Ruler meets Sharjah University football team qualified for University Wor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan