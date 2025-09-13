Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Sexual Abuse
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge Afshan Ejaz Sufi on Saturday sentenced an accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000.0 for abusing a mentally disabled boy. The court also ordered the accused to pay Rs.500,000.
0 as compensation to the victim.
The case was filed on June 20 of the previous year by Kotli Sattian police based on a complaint from the victim's uncle, alleging that the accused, Wajib Hussain, sexually assaulted the boy.
If the fine is not paid, the accused will face an additional six months in prison.
