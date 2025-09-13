ANF nabs 7 drug smugglers, seizes 210kg of drugs in nationwide operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted successful operations across various cities and arrested seven drug smugglers and recovered over 210 kilograms of drugs worth more than 8 million rupees from their possession.

Such operations were part of ANF’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking networks within the country, ANF spokesman said here on Saturday.

In Karachi, near the Vegetable Market, ANF intercepted a truck and seized 60 kilograms of hashish along with 13 kilograms of crystal meth (ice), arresting two drug pushers.

In another operation near Burki Road, Lahore, three drug suppliers on a motorcycle were held with 2.

4 kilograms of hashish and 1 kilogram of heroin.

At Sohrab Goth, Karachi, two passengers were found in possession of 2 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of ice.

In Balochistan, a vehicle near Turbat was searched, leading to the recovery of 104 kilograms of ice, while another 26 kilograms of ice were recovered near Hazaar Ganji, Quetta.

All suspects have been taken into custody, and cases have been registered against them under the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) Act.