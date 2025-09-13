SSP directs arrest of POs, emphasizes merit-based investigations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Raza Tanveer Supra has directed all police officers to ensure immediate and indiscriminate arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) particularly in heinous cases.

He issued these instructions during an online Zoom meeting held on Saturday, which was attended by divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other relevant officers.

During the meeting, SSP Supra reviewed the performance of investigation officers and called for improved efficiency in handling cases.

He emphasized that cases involving murder, rape and violence against women and children must be dealt with on merit, without delay or any kind of influence.

He further stated that timely justice and transparent investigations are essential and that officers must take responsibility to ensure quality service delivery to the public.