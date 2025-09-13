Open Menu

Governor Tessori, CIECC Chairman Discuss Investment Opportunities In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the Chairman of the China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC) discussed investment opportunities available in Sindh province under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting of the governor with the Chairman of the CIECC took place in Beijing, according to a statement issued by the Governor House spokesperson here Saturday.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir have established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.

He noted that Sindh offers significant opportunities for infrastructure development and investment, with several projects already approved that foreign companies can join.

During the meeting, the CIECC Chairman briefed Governor Tessori, explaining that the corporation assists the Chinese central government in selecting companies for infrastructure and construction projects.

He added that CIECC has played a role in developing thousands of kilometers of railway tracks, highways, and housing projects across China, and is keen to share its expertise, technology, and modern designs for projects in Pakistan.

Governor Tessori further highlighted that a special cell has been set up at the Governor House to facilitate the business community, operating round-the-clock to serve entrepreneurs and the public. He emphasized that multiple partnership models are available for Pakistan’s development, particularly in Sindh.

The governor also extended an invitation to the CIECC Chairman to visit Pakistan with a delegation, which was accepted.

