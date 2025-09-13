AJK Supreme Court Celebrates Golden Jubilee With National Judicial Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) At the Golden Jubilee Judicial Conference of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here Saturday, leading judicial and legal figures from Pakistan and AJK highlighted the court’s 50-year journey of constitutional development, judicial independence and protection of fundamental rights.
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, praised AJK’s judiciary for upholding rule of law, stressing the importance of impartiality, accountability, and the use of technology to ensure transparent and people-friendly justice. He assured Pakistan’s continued cooperation with AJK’s judicial system.
Chief Justice of AJK, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, termed the jubilee a milestone, recalling the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and lauding Pakistan’s armed forces for defending against Indian aggression in May 2025. He emphasized swift and unbiased justice, judicial independence, and judges’ accountability, while highlighting the Supreme Court of AJK’s achievements—protection of fundamental rights, striking down unconstitutional laws, environmental protection, and backlog-free case disposal.
He reiterated AJK’s judicial solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned India’s revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
Chief Justice of AJK High Court, Justice Sardar Liaqat Hussain, called the jubilee a “golden chapter,” citing the High Court’s constitutional role since 1948 and its success in disposing of thousands of cases despite limited resources.
AJK Minister for Law and Justice, Mian Abdul Waheed, said justice is the foundation of the state and assured government support for judicial reforms, digitization, and better infrastructure.
President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, Mian Rauf Atta, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris, condemning India’s actions in IIOJK and pledging that the legal fraternity would continue raising their voice for Kashmiri rights.
The conference concluded with tributes to Kashmir’s martyrs, reiteration of judicial independence, and the commitment to provide speedy and affordable justice to the people of AJK.
