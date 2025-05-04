Open Menu

Kisan March Held Against Indian Water Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Kisan March held against Indian water aggression

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Markazi Kisan League (MKL) organised a massive Kisan March on Sunday to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and the nation in response to India’s water aggression.

Thousands of farmers from across the country gathered on Lahore’s The Mall road (Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam), voicing strong support for Pakistan’s armed forces and national sovereignty.

The march began at Istanbul Chowk and culminated outside the Punjab Assembly, with participants arriving on tractors, trolleys, and motorcycles. Many wore traditional white turbans and carried symbolic farming tools such as spades and shovels. Protesters held banners and placards condemning Indian actions and affirming their unflinching support for Pakistan’s military.

Addressing the charged crowd, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) President Khalid Masood Sindhu issued a stern warning to the Indian government. “Modi must understand that controlling the flow of water is beyond his power.

If such a mistake is made, Pakistan’s farmers stand ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army,” he declared.

He praised the resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that their bravery has deterred Indian military provocations so far. He emphasized that the country’s farmers would not remain silent in the face of alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Speakers at the rally went further, vowing to "take control of India’s controversial dams" and reiterating Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, calling it the “jugular vein” of the nation. They pledged to support efforts to "liberate" the region and called for international institutions to initiate war crimes proceedings against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The march underscored the rising tensions over water rights between Pakistan and India and highlighted the deep concern and emotional response of Pakistan’s agricultural community over the issue.

