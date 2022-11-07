UrduPoint.com

Barrister Arslan Visits House Of Martyred SHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Barrister Arslan visits House of martyred SHO

Ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday visited house of Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO), Abdul Malik Kamanger and assured of his full support to the family members in this moment of grief and sorrow

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Ex Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday visited house of Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO), Abdul Malik Kamanger and assured of his full support to the family members in this moment of grief and sorrow.

He paid homage to the Officer who was martyred in an attack by a group of armed dacoits at a police camp set up in Katcha area of Ubauro in Ghotki district previous day.

Barrister Arslan Sheikh said that the martyred SHO Abdul Malik was a brave and dutiful officer and his services would always be remembered.

He met the bereaved family during his visit and prayed for eternal peace in rest and offered Fateha for Shaheed SHO.

Later, while talking to the children of Shaheed SHO, he expressed his condolence and sympathy adding that Abdul Malik was a brave SHO and entire nation is proud of police martyrs. He paid homage to the sacrifices of Shuhuda adding, "We assured full support to their family members."

