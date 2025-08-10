Barrister Saif attends Youth Summit in Haripur, urges participants to value time

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif has said that valuing time is the key to success, urging the youth to devote it to the service of humanity.

He was addressing the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit Seventh Edition as chief guest at the Hakeem Abdul Salam library Hall in Haripur on Sunday.

According to a handout, the summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and students to discuss youth empowerment, technology, and innovation.

Organised by Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur, C Suite Nexus Global, and other partners, the event drew participation from top company CEOs, members of chambers of commerce, the business community, IT professionals, and students from across the country.

Barrister Dr Saif commented that obstacles encountered in the journey of progress are temporary. “Those who overcome them through continuous struggle achieve success, while those who give up are left with regret,” he opined.

Describing time as a form of energy, he stressed that those who value it earn the respect of the world.

“Just as blood is vital for life, valuing and using time properly is essential for development,” he remarked.

He added that Allah Almighty had granted human beings the status of Ashraf-ul-Makhluqat (the noblest of creations) by giving them the ability to understand the value of time, along with corresponding responsibilities.

During the ceremony, Barrister Saif presented the prestigious Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award to five young individuals for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields: Asad Zargar and Fatima Faraz Hoti (both recognised for their work in climate change activism), Rehan Awan, Saad Khan, and Haris Khan (acknowledged for their influence and impact as digital content creators).

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science, Technology and Information Technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, attended as guest of honour.

In his address, he said the provincial government was working to equip the youth with modern technology and IT skills, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Several Citizen Facilitation Centres and Digital Connect projects are operational, and soon Haripur Digital City will be completed, which will prove to be a significant opportunity for the youth of the region,” he said.

Dr Ayaz added that training centres, start-up support programmes, IT parks and digital economy projects were also being established.

Among the event’s corporate announcements, Mooben Abdullah (Founder and CEO of Revnix) announced a new internship programme for the youth of Haripur, while Ammad Ali (Founder and CEO of RankingGrow) pledged the creation of 50 new jobs for local talent.

The summit featured addresses from District Youth Officer Haripur Talal Saleem, Muddasir Shafique (Head of IT, Hum news), Wasim Irshad (CEO, Tangent Technologies), Kashif Ali (CEO, TechKhwa), Syed Safdar Hussain Shah, Qaiser Akash Khan, and senior business leaders from the C Suite Nexus Global network, who underscored the importance of public-private partnerships, cross-sector collaboration, and investment in technology to accelerate provincial growth.

In his concluding remarks, Hassan Nisar expressed gratitude to Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and Dr Shafqat Ayaz for their support, guidance and encouragement

He reaffirmed Metrix Pakistan’s mission to bridge the gap between opportunity and talent by fostering entrepreneurship, technology adoption, and youth leadership across the province.

“This summit is more than an event; it is a movement towards an empowered and self-reliant Pakistan,” he said, thanking all partners, speakers, and participants for making the Seventh Edition of the Youth Summit a success.

The summit concluded with networking sessions, interactive discussions, and commitments from various stakeholders to continue supporting the province’s youth in achieving their personal and professional goals.