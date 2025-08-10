PFA discards over 10 tonne expired biscuits, other items

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a substandard biscuit manufacturing

unit in Ghazi Pur Dasti, Muzaffargarh and discarded over 10 tonne expired

biscuits, 90 kg expired powdered ingredients and 40 liters other hazardous

substance.

Director Operations South, Shehzad Khan Magsi, led the raid on a local biscuit

factory that was reportedly using expired ingredients in the production of biscuits.

The factory was found grinding expired biscuits and mixing them into new batches,

posing a serious health risk to consumers. Additionally, expired coloring agents

and cocoa powder were being used in the production.

Following the discovery, the factory owner was fined of Rs 300,000.

APP/shn