Station Commander, DPO Inspect CPEC Security Arrangements In DIKhan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Station Commander Dera Brigadier Muhammad Abubakar, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Sunday visited various security points along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, including Yarik and Abdul Khel interchanges.

According to a spokesman for the District Police Officer, the Station Commander inspected police posts, met officers and personnel deployed for security duties, and reviewed surveillance operations at the camera control room.

SP Paharpur Asad Ali Shah, SDPO Panyala Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch, SHO Asghar Khan Wazir and other officials were also present.

The DPO briefed the Station Commander on the security measures in place and facilitated inspection of arms and ammunition. Brigadier Abubakar lauded the police role in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to working jointly with police to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“The police sacrifices in countering terrorism are commendable, and cooperation between the Army and police will continue to safeguard public safety,” the Station Commander said.

