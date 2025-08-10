Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 Inaugurated At SAU Tandojam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Sports at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam on Sunday has inaugurated the “Marka-e-Haq SAU Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025”, featuring teams from various university faculties competing for the title. Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal formally opened the tournament by playing the opening shot.
The opening match was played between Adil Dasti Eleven of the Faculty of Crop Protection and Aimal Khan Eleven of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences. Winning the toss, Adil Dasti Eleven opted to bat first and posted a total of 154 runs in the allotted overs. Their opening batsman, Hamid Baloch, delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a century with 101 runs, including 6 sixes and 7 fours. In reply, Aimal Khan Eleven managed only 103 runs, giving Adil Dasti Eleven a well-earned victory.
The second match featured Shayan Eleven from the Information Technology Centre against Hanan Eleven of the Faculty of Crop Production, with Shayan Eleven emerging victorious.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that sports are a vital means of promoting healthy activities among students, fostering teamwork, and enhancing leadership skills. He emphasized that Pakistan’s independence is not merely a historic milestone but also a profound responsibility. He urged young students to contribute to building a bright future for the country through education, sports, and community service. Dr. Siyal reiterated that Sindh Agriculture University remains committed to offering students the best opportunities in both academic and extracurricular fields.
The event was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Shoukat Sangi, Muhammad Umar Dasti, and other dignitaries. A large number of students and cricket fans were also present and enjoyed the matches.
