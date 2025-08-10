Open Menu

Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 Inaugurated At SAU Tandojam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 inaugurated at SAU Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Directorate of Sports at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam on Sunday has inaugurated the “Marka-e-Haq SAU Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025”, featuring teams from various university faculties competing for the title. Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal formally opened the tournament by playing the opening shot.

The opening match was played between Adil Dasti Eleven of the Faculty of Crop Protection and Aimal Khan Eleven of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sciences. Winning the toss, Adil Dasti Eleven opted to bat first and posted a total of 154 runs in the allotted overs. Their opening batsman, Hamid Baloch, delivered a remarkable performance, scoring a century with 101 runs, including 6 sixes and 7 fours. In reply, Aimal Khan Eleven managed only 103 runs, giving Adil Dasti Eleven a well-earned victory.

The second match featured Shayan Eleven from the Information Technology Centre against Hanan Eleven of the Faculty of Crop Production, with Shayan Eleven emerging victorious.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that sports are a vital means of promoting healthy activities among students, fostering teamwork, and enhancing leadership skills. He emphasized that Pakistan’s independence is not merely a historic milestone but also a profound responsibility. He urged young students to contribute to building a bright future for the country through education, sports, and community service. Dr. Siyal reiterated that Sindh Agriculture University remains committed to offering students the best opportunities in both academic and extracurricular fields.

The event was attended by Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr. Muharram Qambrani, Shoukat Sangi, Muhammad Umar Dasti, and other dignitaries. A large number of students and cricket fans were also present and enjoyed the matches.

Recent Stories

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

24 minutes ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have ..

GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

3 hours ago
 South Korea:17 units above division level disbande ..

South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated

3 hours ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan