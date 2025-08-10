Two Groups Clash: 11 Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Phalora police registered a case against eleven people for
their alleged involvement in a brawl, in Kamoki Kalan area.
According to police, two parties Ijaz and Hamid had clashed
in Kamoki Kalan area, during which Ijaz and his companions
tortured Hamid's brother Omar Qasim and women with clubs.
The video of the incident went viral.
Taking action on the video, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad
ordered the DSP Pasrur Circle to take immediate legal action.
However, the police have registered a case against six
nominated accused and five unknown people.
Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.
