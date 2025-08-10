Open Menu

Two Groups Clash: 11 Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Two groups clash: 11 booked

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Phalora police registered a case against eleven people for

their alleged involvement in a brawl, in Kamoki Kalan area.

According to police, two parties Ijaz and Hamid had clashed

in Kamoki Kalan area, during which Ijaz and his companions

tortured Hamid's brother Omar Qasim and women with clubs.

The video of the incident went viral.

Taking action on the video, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shehzad

ordered the DSP Pasrur Circle to take immediate legal action.

However, the police have registered a case against six

nominated accused and five unknown people.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

