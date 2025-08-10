ICT Police arrest five members of robbery, theft gang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Bani Gala Police Station has arrested five members of a gang involved in multiple incidents of robbery and theft during a major operation conducted on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspects were found in possession of a snatched motorcycle, mobile phone, household items, other stolen goods, and weapons along with ammunition used in the crimes.

The arrested individuals were identified as Muhammad Zarar, Tariq Masih, Safeer Ahmed, Ali Raza, and Saddam. Multiple cases have already been registered against them at the Bani Gala Police Station.

SSP Operations Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused. He added that large-scale operations were under way against active and organized criminal gangs across the Federal capital.