BD delegation visits Patriata, lauds Punjab Govt for promoting tourism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A Bangladeshi delegation, led by Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Khalid Hussain and High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal, on Thursday visited the popular tourist destination of Patriata, lauding the scenic spot and the efforts of the Punjab Government to promote tourism.

Upon the arrival, the delegation was welcomed by Moazzam Nazir, the Regional Manager of the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) for the Murree District. Nazir gave the delegation a comprehensive tour of the Patriata Resort, which included visits to the chairlift, cable car, Patriata Adventure Park, and Umbrella Park.

The delegation also explored Patriata's food Street and the unique Glamping Pods, expressing their appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Tourism Department.

Dr Khalid Hussain emphasized the historical significance of the friendly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, highlighting the ongoing cooperation in various sectors. He noted that tourism was bringing the people of both nations further closer.

High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal echoed the sentiments, calling Patriata a major attraction for tourists. He commended the Punjab Government for its "exemplary steps" in developing the area for visitors.

The delegation concluded their visit by extending their gratitude for the warm reception and paying tribute to the efforts made to enhance the tourism experience in both Patriata Resort and the wider Murree region.