Three Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Area
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries over domestic issue that held in Bhatai-Abad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, the man identified as Ajay attacked a family living in Bhatai-Abad area of Karachi and killed three women with sharp weapon.
The three other persons were also injured in the same incident.
Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team have also arrested the accused with sharp weapon.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025
UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad
UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..
PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack
Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..
Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages
TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16
Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala
Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BD delegation visits Patriata, lauds Punjab Govt for promoting tourism5 minutes ago
-
Three killed, three injured in Karachi area5 minutes ago
-
Man held with 2416 bottles of liquor15 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq chairs high-level meeting on law & order15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad reviews flood preparedness in Jamshoro15 minutes ago
-
APHC raises IIOJK human rights concerns15 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds Forces for eliminating 19 militants in counter-terror operations25 minutes ago
-
PM visit to China will prove turning point for CPEC: Dr. Ibadullah25 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer cases on rise in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Don't buy SIMs from roadside venders: police35 minutes ago
-
Security guard booked for attempted assault on boy35 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari to undertake official visit to China from Sep 12-2135 minutes ago