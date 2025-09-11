Open Menu

Three Killed, Three Injured In Karachi Area

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Three killed, three injured in Karachi area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries over domestic issue that held in Bhatai-Abad area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the man identified as Ajay attacked a family living in Bhatai-Abad area of Karachi and killed three women with sharp weapon.

The three other persons were also injured in the same incident.

Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team have also arrested the accused with sharp weapon.

Further investigations are underway.

