BEEF Organizes Orientation, PhD Facilitation Session To Guide Aspiring Scholars

Published November 28, 2024 | 10:06 PM

BEEF organizes orientation, PhD facilitation session to guide aspiring scholars

The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) took a significant step towards nurturing Balochistan's intellectual capital by organizing an Orientation and PhD Facilitation Session at BUITEMS University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) took a significant step towards nurturing Balochistan's intellectual capital by organizing an Orientation and PhD Facilitation Session at BUITEMS University.

The event aimed to guide aspiring scholars on securing admissions to prestigious universities worldwide under the Chief Minister's PhD Scholarship Program.

The session featured insightful presentations by Muhammad Ahsan Achakzai, Director of BUITEMS Financial Aid Office, and Dr. Kamran Sami, Director of ORIC.

They provided a comprehensive overview of the application process, highlighting key strategies to increase the chances of acceptance at top-tier institutions.

Professor Dr. Khalid Hafeez, Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS, and Dr.

Abdul Rehman Achakzai, Pro-Vice Chancellor, inspired students to pursue their academic dreams.

They emphasized the transformative power of higher education and encouraged students to seize the opportunity to contribute to Balochistan's progress.

Muhammad Zakaria Khan Noorzai, CEO of BEEF, elaborated on the scholarship program's objectives, eligibility criteria, and application procedures.

He urged students to take advantage of this unique opportunity to elevate their academic and professional profiles.

He said that the BEEF remains committed to empowering Balochistan's youth through world-class education.

This initiative is a testament to the organization's dedication to fostering a brighter future for the province, he said.

