Open Menu

Bezzecchi On Dutch MotoGP Pole, More Misery For Marquez

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Bezzecchi on Dutch MotoGP pole, more misery for Marquez

Assen, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Marco Bezzecchi nailed the pole for the Dutch MotoGP in record style on Saturday as Marc Marquez suffered more misery.

Bezzecchi became the 13th different pole sitter at Assen in the past 13 visits to the classic venue known as 'the Cathedral of Speed'.

The Italian secured only his second pole in MotoGP when lowering the track record with a flying lap of 1 minute 31.472 seconds.

Riding for Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati satellite team he is joined on the front row by world champion Francesco Bagnaia and his VR46 teammate Luca Marini.

"I'm very happy with this pole, I feel good with the bike," said Bezzecchi, who was building on his dominance of all three practice sessions.

After struggling in Friday's opening practice on his factory Ducati, Bagnaia was relieved to qualify in second.

"It's like night and day compared to yesterday morning when the bike was hard to handle," said Bagnaia.

"But we made rapid improvements which gives me reason to smile and be optimistic for the races.

" Behind the all-Ducati front of the grid on the second row are Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha, KTM's Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

For Marquez, it was another difficult day at the office on his Honda.

The Spanish motorcycling star has endured a wretched season and the six-time champion's woes continued in Assen.

He arrived at the eighth round of the season after five crashes in Sachsenring last weekend nursing injuries to his ankle and ribs.

The Spaniard hit the deck in practice on Friday and was dusting himself off again after a calamitous loss of concentration in the first qualifying session.

As he was looking over his shoulder he ran into Enea Bastianini's bike in front of him to end up once again falling off his Honda and on the gravel.

It left the 30-year-old starting way back in 17th in the grid for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's main event.

This season Bagnaia leads the standings by 14 points from Jorge Martin, who starts from 10th.

Related Topics

World Honda Assen Sunday Church Event All From

Recent Stories

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

1 hour ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

1 hour ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

4 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

4 hours ago
Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan