Bilawal assures businessmen of playing his role in resolution of their problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto held out assurance of playing his role with full dedication for resolution of problems being faced by business community of the country, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal gave this assurance during meeting with office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and business community of KP under the leadership of Malik Mehar Elahi, Haji Fazal Elahi, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Adnan Jalil here at Zahir Shah House on Thursday.

During the meeting, businessmen apprised the PPP Chairman about the problems they faced and hardships due to slump in business in the country in general and KP in particular.

Earlier, Sartaj Ahmad of FPCCI presented a detailed briefing about the efforts being made by him and his team members from the platform of FPCCI for the betterment of business community of the province.

He said majority of the districts from Chitral to D.I.Khan are deprived of official patronage from the center as a result of which, business community and industry is suffering due to non-resolution of problems they faced.

He said that the wheeling policy of electricity was not given due consideration under which the industry would be provided electricity at cheap rates. Similarly, the suggestions of business community for increasing border trade is given heed by quarters concerned, he continued.

Malik Mehar Elahi, on the occasion, highlighted demands of small traders of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that he would play his role for resolution of problems being faced by business community. He also made a clarification that PPP was not against corporate sector and giving undue consideration to SMEs.

He said PPP is well wisher of small traders but this not given a wrong perception that we are ignoring corporate sector.

He also stressed upon all the politicians to come above from traditional politics and give their inputs in national development by increasing commerce and trade in the country.