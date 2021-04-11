UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of KUJ

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bilawal Bhutto congratulates newly elected body of KUJ

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday extended felicitations to the newly-elected office-bearers of Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ).

In a message to Aijaz Ahmed and Aajiz Jamali, President and General Secretary respectively of KUJ, the PPP Chairman said that journalist fraternity and the PPP have fought together for democracy and freedom of press.

This bond will continue to be cemented because a free press has a pivotal role for building an egalitarian democratic society, he added.

