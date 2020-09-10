UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pledges Pursuing Quaid E Azam's Ideology

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:56 PM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledges pursuing Quaid e Azam's ideology

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary, pledging that his party would continue to be the torch-bearer of the vision and ideology of the Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

In his message of Quaid-e- Azam's death anniversary, he said PPP will remain in the forefront of resistance whenever attempts are made to trample Quaid's vision.

He said that the ideology of Pakistan was key foundation of the country and no one should be allowed to drift from this ideology.

PPP Chairman claimed that former Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought for the ideology of Pakistan and its strengthening through giving its first-ever unanimous Constitution, strong foundations for defense, macro-economic basic structure, social sector reforms and empowerment of people.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam created a country through a political and democratic struggle for majority Muslims where all would be equal before the law, unlike the pre-partition imperial regimes where one nation many laws were practiced. "One Country Two Laws" is a dangerous trend, which is once again being promoted for vested interests.

The deviation from the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and dragging the country towards a Two-Pakistan's theory were big injustice.

