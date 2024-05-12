Bilawal Condemns Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the heinous terrorist assaults on our security forces in North Waziristan.
In a press release from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed profound sorrow and anguish at the loss of 7 brave jawans in these despicable attacks. He emphasized that the young souls who laid down their lives in defense of peace and the nation are the epitome of selflessness and valor.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his unwavering resolve to hold the perpetrators accountable for every drop of the martyrs' blood. The naion stands firm in its commitment to thwart the nefarious agendas of our enemies by eradicating terrorism from our soil.
He extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the fallen heroes. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel, reaffirming the nation's indebtedness to their sacrifice.
