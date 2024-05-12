Open Menu

Bilawal Condemns Attack On Security Forces In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Bilawal condemns attack on security forces in North Waziristan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned the heinous terrorist assaults on our security forces in North Waziristan.

In a press release from Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP expressed profound sorrow and anguish at the loss of 7 brave jawans in these despicable attacks. He emphasized that the young souls who laid down their lives in defense of peace and the nation are the epitome of selflessness and valor.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his unwavering resolve to hold the perpetrators accountable for every drop of the martyrs' blood. The naion stands firm in its commitment to thwart the nefarious agendas of our enemies by eradicating terrorism from our soil.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the fallen heroes. He prayed for the swift recovery of the injured personnel, reaffirming the nation's indebtedness to their sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari North Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Young Media From Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

5 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

12 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan