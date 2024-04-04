Bilawal Constitutes Committee For Senate Chairman Polls
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to contact political parties for involving consensus to vote the nominee of the party candidate for Chairman Senate’s post.
The committee has comprised of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, said notification issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yar Muhammad Niazi appointed as CM's focal person for social media4 minutes ago
-
Grant for salaries and pension released: DC14 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his death anniversary14 minutes ago
-
AIOU commences examinations of BA, B.Ed from April 2314 minutes ago
-
DC directs to solve water problem in urban areas14 minutes ago
-
Farewell held in honor of retired SP Chitral23 minutes ago
-
Environment committee allowed to set up 10 businesses23 minutes ago
-
Eid prayers banned at Delhi’s historic Eidgah24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 564 kg drugs in four operations24 minutes ago
-
DC takes action against extra fare charging from passengers24 minutes ago
-
Fire engulfs forty shops in Sahiwal24 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan's magazine Aahang becomes part of Federal Govt's combined media list24 minutes ago