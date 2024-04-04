Bilawal constitutes committee for Senate Chairman polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a committee to contact political parties for involving consensus to vote the nominee of the party candidate for Chairman Senate’s post.

The committee has comprised of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, said notification issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.